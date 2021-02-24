See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Daniel Heitman, OD

Optometry
4.5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Daniel Heitman, OD

Dr. Daniel Heitman, OD is an Optometrist in Alexandria, LA. 

Dr. Heitman works at Eyemart Express LLC in Alexandria, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heitman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyemart Express LLC
    1800 MacArthur Dr Ste E, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 442-8393

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 24, 2021
I have been waiting to hear about a follow up from Alexandria Eye and Laser and as of today still haven't heard from anyone. I called Dr. Heitman's office this morning and quickly got an appointment this afternoon with Dr. Heitman. I have used Dr. Heitman in the past and have always had exceptional service and a professional experience. I would recommend him to anyone.
— Feb 24, 2021
Photo: Dr. Daniel Heitman, OD
About Dr. Daniel Heitman, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356568414
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heitman works at Eyemart Express LLC in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Heitman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

