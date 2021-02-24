Dr. Heitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Heitman, OD is an Optometrist in Alexandria, LA.
Eyemart Express LLC1800 MacArthur Dr Ste E, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-8393
I have been waiting to hear about a follow up from Alexandria Eye and Laser and as of today still haven't heard from anyone. I called Dr. Heitman's office this morning and quickly got an appointment this afternoon with Dr. Heitman. I have used Dr. Heitman in the past and have always had exceptional service and a professional experience. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Optometry
- English
- 1356568414
Dr. Heitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.