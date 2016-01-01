Daniel Hernandez, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Hernandez, LCSW
Overview
Daniel Hernandez, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in El Paso, TX.
Daniel Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Hernandez?
About Daniel Hernandez, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1649265075
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Hernandez works at
Daniel Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.