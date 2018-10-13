See All Psychologists in Chadds Ford, PA
Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D

Adolescent Psychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Chadds Ford, PA. 

Dr. Kennedy works at Brandywine Neuropsychology Associates in Chadds Ford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bna
    5 Christy Dr, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 841-6725

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, X - Linked - Learning Disabilities - Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2018
    We have seen Dr. Kennedy twice in 3 years to assist our daughter with her depression and anxioty. He is very well informed regarding Mental Health and understands the patients needs. He recently dioagnosis our daughter with Bi-Polar and Borderline Personality Disorders after conducting extensive oral, written and memory exams. He compared her results from 2 years ago and notice a significant differance. Now with his help, she is on her way to better understanding her illness and needs.
    Armando in PA — Oct 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D
    About Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073747507
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy works at Brandywine Neuropsychology Associates in Chadds Ford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.