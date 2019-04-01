Overview of Dr. Daniel Llewellyn, OD

Dr. Daniel Llewellyn, OD is an Optometrist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Llewellyn works at Spectacles Family Eye Care Dr Dan's in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.