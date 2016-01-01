See All Other Doctors in Murrells Inlet, SC
Daniel Michalski, AGACNP

Neuroscience
Accepting new patients

Overview of Daniel Michalski, AGACNP

Daniel Michalski, AGACNP is a Neuroscientist in Murrells Inlet, SC. 

Daniel Michalski works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Daniel Michalski's Office Locations

    Tidelands Health Neurosciences
    4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8205

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Daniel Michalski, AGACNP

    • Neuroscience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841830940
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Michalski, AGACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Michalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Michalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Michalski works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Daniel Michalski’s profile.

    Daniel Michalski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Michalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Michalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Michalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

