See All Chiropractors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Moroff works at Exum Chiropractic Clinic in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Machuga, DC
Dr. Mark Machuga, DC
3.5 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC
Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Exum Chiropractic Clinic P.A.
    3541 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 423-0038
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moroff?

    Jul 17, 2022
    Dr Moroff took me on as a patient with a two fold situation. I had just been in a car accident and I also an injury that made worse by the new accident from the old accident. The injury is in a dangerous place where no other doctor wanted to risk surgery. He took on a very difficult situation and got me to the point where I was not in daily pain. He would periodically check on me and would do updated treatment when needed. If anyone out there has a situation that no other physician wants to help you try Dr Moroff. H will try every techinique to get you back in the game.
    Anonymous — Jul 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moroff to family and friends

    Dr. Moroff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moroff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC.

    About Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720049455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moroff works at Exum Chiropractic Clinic in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moroff’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Moroff, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.