Dr. Daniel Mottola, OD

Optometry
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Mottola, OD

Dr. Daniel Mottola, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mottola's Office Locations

    4908 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 791-2755
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 09, 2020
    Dr. MOTTOLA has been my eye doctor for exactly 32 years (since I was 20 and I’m now 52). He is the only doctor I really look forward to seeing. First of all he is a genius when it comes to eye diseases and care. He really knows how to explain and correct what is happening with my eyes so that I understand. Second, he is so friendly and funny! He always makes me laugh no matter what kind of day I’m having. He treats me like a dear friend and he treats my family like royalty. He’s a fabulous guy who knows his stuff and truly cares about his patients. He has an optical shop run by Valerie (formerly run by Jenny Patterson) and I buy my glasses nowhere else. I highly recommend Dr. Daniel Mottola hands down!
    Emmie Eaton — Aug 09, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Mottola, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770524100
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Mottola, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mottola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mottola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mottola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mottola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mottola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mottola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mottola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

