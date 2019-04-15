Daniel Neims, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Neims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Neims, PSY
Overview
Daniel Neims, PSY is a Psychologist in Gainesville, FL.
Daniel Neims works at
Locations
-
1
Jaime Jasser Phd Lmhc2240 NW 40th Ter Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (360) 613-4120
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Neims?
Dr. Neims changed the course of my son's life....this is not an exaggeration. He absolutely took the time to listen, ask relevant questions and work with my son to come to a diagnosis. My son was struggling significantly at 11 years old. Today at 19 he is in college, has a job, manages his affairs with little assistance from parents, advocates for himself, has friends and a bright future and I absolutely and unequivocally give credit to Dr. Neims for helping us find out he had ADHD.
About Daniel Neims, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1710068481
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Neims accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Neims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Daniel Neims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Neims.
