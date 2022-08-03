Dr. Daniel Paratore, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paratore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Paratore, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Paratore, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Selden, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 75 State St, Selden, NY 11784 Directions (888) 982-7956
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dan is wonderful. He listens and is patient. He is very easy to talk to and he is down to earth
About Dr. Daniel Paratore, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paratore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paratore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paratore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paratore.
