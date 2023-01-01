Daniel Patzer, ATC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Patzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Patzer, ATC
Overview of Daniel Patzer, ATC
Daniel Patzer, ATC is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Daniel Patzer's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Patzer?
Hewas very knowledgeable about my hand problem. Explained specifically what causes it and how he would like to treat it. The treatment was applied and I was on my way. 3 days later my hand is already feeling better. Excellent PA he is!
About Daniel Patzer, ATC
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
1639188816
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Patzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Patzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Daniel Patzer using Healthline FindCare.
Daniel Patzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Daniel Patzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Patzer.
