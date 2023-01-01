See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Daniel Patzer, ATC

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Daniel Patzer, ATC

Daniel Patzer, ATC is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Daniel Patzer works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Daniel Patzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jan 01, 2023
    Hewas very knowledgeable about my hand problem. Explained specifically what causes it and how he would like to treat it. The treatment was applied and I was on my way. 3 days later my hand is already feeling better. Excellent PA he is!
    Wayne E King — Jan 01, 2023
    About Daniel Patzer, ATC

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1639188816
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Patzer, ATC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Patzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Patzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Patzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Patzer works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Daniel Patzer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Daniel Patzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Patzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Patzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Patzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

