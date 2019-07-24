See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Southgate, MI
Dr. Daniel Phillips, OD

Optometry
4.9 (273)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Phillips, OD

Dr. Daniel Phillips, OD is an Optometrist in Southgate, MI. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Phillips works at Phillips Eye Care in Southgate, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

    Phillips Eye Care
    13330 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 212-5647

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelash Epilation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 273 ratings
    Patient Ratings (273)
    5 Star
    (251)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2019
    Easy scheduling, no long wait, no hassle insurance / billing, well maintained facilities, terrific selection, affordable pricing, unbeatable customer service and staff, and a knowledgeable, thorough, fun & kind Dr. Dan. I could never recommend this place highly enough!
    Kristi DeCoster — Jul 24, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Phillips, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Polish
    • 1477557817
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Phillips, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at Phillips Eye Care in Southgate, MI. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    273 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

