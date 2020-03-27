See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Daniel Prieto Romero, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Daniel Prieto Romero, ARNP

Daniel Prieto Romero, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Daniel Prieto Romero works at Central Florida Pain Relief Center in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Daniel Prieto Romero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Medical Group PA
    100 W Gore St Ste 500, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 649-8707
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Daniel Prieto Romero, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1598207300
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Prieto Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Prieto Romero works at Central Florida Pain Relief Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Daniel Prieto Romero’s profile.

    Daniel Prieto Romero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Prieto Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Prieto Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Prieto Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

