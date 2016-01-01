See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Bernardino, CA
Daniel Rothstein, PA-C

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Accepting new patients
Daniel Rothstein, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. 

Daniel Rothstein works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Epic Benefits
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    About Daniel Rothstein, PA-C

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750942561
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino

