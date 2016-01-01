See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Everett, WA
Daniel Schmekel, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Daniel Schmekel, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Everett, WA. 

Daniel Schmekel works at A New Beginning Counseling Services in Everett, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    A New Beginning Counseling Services
    2722 Colby Ave Ste 725, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 361-3843
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Daniel Schmekel, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427155548
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Schmekel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Schmekel works at A New Beginning Counseling Services in Everett, WA. View the full address on Daniel Schmekel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Daniel Schmekel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Schmekel.

