Dr. Daniel Schulte, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Schulte, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Schulte, PHD is a Psychologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona State University.
Dr. Schulte works at
Locations
-
1
Betherapy Counseling LLC1845 S Dobson Rd Ste 213, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 399-3926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulte?
Dr. Schulte is an incredibly intuituve, compassionate and informed physician who has helped me tremendouly with grief counsel, anxiety and depression. I have found his insight invaluable in helping me move forward in a healthy way. I strongly recommend his services to anyone who needs help.
About Dr. Daniel Schulte, PHD
- Psychology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043254782
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Biodyne Through The Arizona Psychology Training Consortium
- Arizona State University Counseling & Consultation
- Arizona State University
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulte works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.