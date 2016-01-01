Daniel Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Smith, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniel Smith, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2020 Standiford Ave Ste E1, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 529-2084
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Daniel Smith, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134214463
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Daniel Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Smith.
