Dr. Daniel Somberg, PHD

Counseling
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Somberg, PHD is a Counselor in Overland Park, KS. 

Dr. Somberg works at Counseling Services Inc. in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Counseling Services Inc.
    8400 W 110th St Ste 410, Overland Park, KS 66210 (913) 491-3460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Health Truman Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Grief

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2019
    Apr 09, 2019
I had heard that Dr. Somberg had helped someone with a fear of dying. I thought if that was true, I bet he could help me with my anxiety and fear.... and he has! Even on my FIRST visit with him, I learned some valuable coping tools. It is true, he is compassionate and wise. I highly recommend him. I wish I had found him years ago. Mary
    About Dr. Daniel Somberg, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831181601
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Somberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Somberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Somberg works at Counseling Services Inc. in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Somberg’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Somberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

