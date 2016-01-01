Daniel Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Tanner, NP
Overview of Daniel Tanner, NP
Daniel Tanner, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plymouth, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Daniel Tanner's Office Locations
- 1 105 Water St, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 540-2052
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Tanner?
About Daniel Tanner, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760731798
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Daniel Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Tanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.