See All Dermatologists in Livonia, MI
Daniel Tomlinson, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Daniel Tomlinson, NP

Dermatology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Daniel Tomlinson, NP is a Dermatologist in Livonia, MI. 

Daniel Tomlinson works at Not Provided in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sonam Rama, DO
Dr. Sonam Rama, DO
4.8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Shumer, MD
Dr. Steven Shumer, MD
4.9 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Sook Hwang, MD
Dr. Sook Hwang, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Livonia Dermatology
    14801 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 542-8100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Daniel Tomlinson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Daniel Tomlinson, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Daniel Tomlinson, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Daniel Tomlinson to family and friends

    Daniel Tomlinson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Daniel Tomlinson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daniel Tomlinson, NP.

    About Daniel Tomlinson, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255722104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Tomlinson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Tomlinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Tomlinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Tomlinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Tomlinson works at Not Provided in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Daniel Tomlinson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Daniel Tomlinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Tomlinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Tomlinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Tomlinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Daniel Tomlinson, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.