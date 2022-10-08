Daniel Tovar, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Tovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Tovar, LPC
Offers telehealth
Daniel Tovar, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
Monica Mcgowan Pllc1520 N Campbell St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 545-1520
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Daniel Tovar is a great counselor and would highly recommend him. He is a great listener, and and always knows what to say. He makes you feel safe and welcome during sessions. He has helped me so much since I've first starte with him and have discovered so much about myself. He really is a great counselor and would recommend him to friends and family.
- Counseling
- English
- 1609939446
Daniel Tovar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Daniel Tovar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Tovar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Tovar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Tovar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.