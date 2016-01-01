Daniel Verina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Verina, NP
Overview of Daniel Verina, NP
Daniel Verina, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Mount Sinai Hospital10 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6756Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083929897
Daniel Verina accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Verina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
