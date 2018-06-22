See All Dermatologists in Sequim, WA
Daniel Walkowski, PA-C

Dermatology
4.0 (3)
Daniel Walkowski, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Sequim, WA. 

Daniel Walkowski works at Harrison HealthPartners Dermatology Sequim in Sequim, WA.

    Harrison HealthPartners Dermatology Sequim
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 22, 2018
    Dan is amazing!!! I am new to the Sequim area and he made me feel welcome and his medical assistant Holly was wonderful, warm and friendly. I recommend them to everyone that needs to see Dermatology.
    Stella Sande in Sequim, WA — Jun 22, 2018
    Daniel Walkowski's Office & Staff

    Experience with Daniel Walkowski

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Daniel Walkowski, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023104593
    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Daniel Walkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Walkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Daniel Walkowski works at Harrison HealthPartners Dermatology Sequim in Sequim, WA.

    3 patients have reviewed Daniel Walkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

