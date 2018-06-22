Daniel Walkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Walkowski, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniel Walkowski, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Sequim, WA.
Daniel Walkowski works at
Locations
-
1
Harrison HealthPartners Dermatology Sequim565 EUREKA WAY, Sequim, WA 98382 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Walkowski?
Dan is amazing!!! I am new to the Sequim area and he made me feel welcome and his medical assistant Holly was wonderful, warm and friendly. I recommend them to everyone that needs to see Dermatology.
About Daniel Walkowski, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1023104593
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Walkowski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Daniel Walkowski using Healthline FindCare.
Daniel Walkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Walkowski works at
3 patients have reviewed Daniel Walkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Walkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Walkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Walkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.