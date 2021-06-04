See All Counselors in Marion, OH
Daniel Ward, MA

Overview

Daniel Ward, MA is a Counselor in Marion, OH. 

Daniel Ward works at Daniel Ward Counseling Group, LLC in Marion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel Ward Counseling Group LLC
    264 S Main St, Marion, OH 43302 (740) 387-2027
  2. 2
    1713 Marion Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302 (740) 387-2027

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 04, 2021
    He is AMAZING! Definitely a blessing to me, I've been through so much...marriage issues, family deaths, family issues, too many to add. Dan is great at his job!!
    About Daniel Ward, MA

    • Counseling
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Olivet Nazarene University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Ward, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Ward works at Daniel Ward Counseling Group, LLC in Marion, OH. View the full address on Daniel Ward’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Daniel Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

