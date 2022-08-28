Dr. Weinberger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Weinberger, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Weinberger, PHD is a Psychologist in North Olmsted, OH.
Locations
- 1 26777 Lorain Rd Ste 416, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Directions (216) 839-2273
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinberger?
Dr. Dan has been a huge help to both me and my 6 year old son after his school suggested he be assessed for ADHD and giftedness at the end of a rough kindergarten year. Dr. Dan has helped me to understand the issues at hand, and was receptive to my requests for both medication and natural approaches. I trust his decisions and respect his expertise in giftedness and ADHD, as well as his advice on how to deal with challenging behavioral issues related to both. I am very grateful that another parent referred me to him.
About Dr. Daniel Weinberger, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1467434506
Frequently Asked Questions
