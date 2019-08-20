Dr. Daniel Young, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Young, DC
Dr. Daniel Young, DC is a Chiropractor in Erie, PA.
Young Chiropractic Center Inc.2431 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 838-9898
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- UPMC
I’ve been going to see Dr Young for around eight years I had an issue with my right side of neck, into my shoulder and down my back. Started in my early 20’s, needless to say that was in mid-90’s. Xrays, two chiropractors, different drugs for twenty years and nothing rid me of an intermittent painful strain until a month of Dr Young. Has not acted up since. Another painful, numbing problem in my left arm resolved after that. I do physical work, some during my regular job and a lot daily after 9 to 5 job. I’ve sent people over to see him and he gave them similar results. Dr Young won’t tell you he can fix all your pains, he’s down to earth, no frills and knows his trade like no other.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1538121280
