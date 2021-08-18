See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Daniel Zalinov, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Daniel Zalinov, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Daniel Zalinov, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Daniel Zalinov works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Donna Lang, MPAS
Donna Lang, MPAS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Nadine Scott, PA-C
Nadine Scott, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Medical Clinic Inc.
    3025 Springbank Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-2620
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Daniel Zalinov?

    Aug 18, 2021
    Daniel is VERY detailed and knowledgeable. He actually listened and offered several suggestions for my condition, giving me a choice as to what I might like to try. He didn't rush me through the visit either. I just love this guy!
    M. Baker — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Daniel Zalinov, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Daniel Zalinov, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Daniel Zalinov to family and friends

    Daniel Zalinov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Daniel Zalinov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daniel Zalinov, PA.

    About Daniel Zalinov, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376052753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Zalinov, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Zalinov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Zalinov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Zalinov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Zalinov works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Daniel Zalinov’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Daniel Zalinov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Zalinov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Zalinov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Zalinov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Daniel Zalinov, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.