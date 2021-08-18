Daniel Zalinov, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Zalinov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Zalinov, PA
Overview
Daniel Zalinov, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Daniel Zalinov works at
Locations
Charlotte Medical Clinic Inc.3025 Springbank Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 446-2620
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Daniel is VERY detailed and knowledgeable. He actually listened and offered several suggestions for my condition, giving me a choice as to what I might like to try. He didn't rush me through the visit either. I just love this guy!
About Daniel Zalinov, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376052753
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Zalinov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Zalinov accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Zalinov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Daniel Zalinov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Zalinov.
