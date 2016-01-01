Dr. Daniela Costa, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Costa, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniela Costa, PHD is a Psychologist in Pearland, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8603 Broadway St Ste 140, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 902-1050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costa?
About Dr. Daniela Costa, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255446043
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.