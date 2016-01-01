Daniela Garza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniela Garza, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniela Garza, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edinburg, TX.
Daniela Garza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ut Health Rgv Primary Care3804 S Jackson Rd Ste 2, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 296-3021
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniela Garza?
About Daniela Garza, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1689123218
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniela Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniela Garza works at
Daniela Garza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniela Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniela Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniela Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.