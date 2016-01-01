Daniela La Rosa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniela La Rosa, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniela La Rosa, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hebron, CT.
Daniela La Rosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hebron Family Physicians23 Liberty Dr, Hebron, CT 06248 Directions (860) 228-1119
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniela La Rosa?
About Daniela La Rosa, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English, Italian
- 1558730630
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniela La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniela La Rosa works at
Daniela La Rosa speaks Italian.
Daniela La Rosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniela La Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniela La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniela La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.