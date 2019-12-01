See All Family Doctors in Plantation, FL
Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS

Family Medicine
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Clinisanitas Plantation in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guidewell Sanitas I LLC
    180 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Anemia
Arthritis
Acidosis
Anemia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?

    Dec 01, 2019
    Shes an amazing professional and take care of all my needs. I always recommend her. Very lovely person. Sanitas Platatiin medical staff amazing. Thank you Dr.Daniela
    Angel — Dec 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nguyen to family and friends

    Dr. Nguyen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nguyen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS.

    About Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891069662
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Clinisanitas Plantation in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.