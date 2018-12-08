Daniela Paul, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniela Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniela Paul, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Daniela Paul, CNM
Daniela Paul, CNM is a Midwife in Greensboro, NC.
Daniela Paul works at
Daniela Paul's Office Locations
Wendover OB-GYN & Infertility, Inc1908 Lendew St, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 937-0906
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Daniela is absolutely the best midwife in town! She was my midwife during my fourth pregnancy and her care, attention to detail, and investment in me made it possible for me to have my best birth out of all my children. I love how she is so invested in her patients. She always took time to answer all my questions and made herself available when I had additional concerns. Even though I’m done hdbing children, I will stay with her to do all of my regular well-woman care. She’s simply the best!
About Daniela Paul, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1881972172
