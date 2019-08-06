Danielle Carter-Adkins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Carter-Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danielle Carter-Adkins, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Danielle Carter-Adkins, PA-C
Danielle Carter-Adkins, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC.
Danielle Carter-Adkins works at
Danielle Carter-Adkins' Office Locations
Novant Health Adult Primary Care Tanglewood4136 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7414
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danielle Carter-Adkins?
I started seeing her when my main doctor in practice was unavailable. She was very helpful in listening to my issues, providing an excellent course of treatment. She was willing to listen and understand my problems and offered excellent treatment.
About Danielle Carter-Adkins, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1992787501
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Danielle Carter-Adkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Carter-Adkins accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Danielle Carter-Adkins using Healthline FindCare.
Danielle Carter-Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Danielle Carter-Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Carter-Adkins.
