See All Physical Therapists in Newnan, GA
Danielle Baker, PT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Danielle Baker, PT

Physical Therapy
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Newnan, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Danielle Baker, PT

Danielle Baker, PT is a Physical Therapist in Newnan, GA. 

Danielle Baker works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Danielle Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Danielle Baker?

    Photo: Danielle Baker, PT
    How would you rate your experience with Danielle Baker, PT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Danielle Baker to family and friends

    Danielle Baker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Danielle Baker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Danielle Baker, PT.

    About Danielle Baker, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770885113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danielle Baker, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Danielle Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danielle Baker works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Danielle Baker’s profile.

    Danielle Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Danielle Baker, PT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.