Danielle Chase, MS

Neuropsychology
3.3 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Danielle Chase, MS

Danielle Chase, MS is a Neuropsychologist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Danielle Chase's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1001 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 346-0005
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 10, 2020
    Our son has seen Dr. Chase for several years. She has always been responsive and empathetic, but what makes her truly special is her determination to get a child the help she/he needs. She administered extensive neuropsychological testing and explained the results in astounding (but understandable) detail. The school accepted her recommendations and finally understood our son’s nuanced issues. Since that time, she has worked nonstop to find treatment for him even though he fails most medications that the psychiatrist recommends. She will be your child’s strongest advocate. We are very grateful to have been referred to this neuropsychologist.
    About Danielle Chase, MS

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1841431947
