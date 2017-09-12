See All Nurse Practitioners in Park City, UT
Danielle Demeter, CNM

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Danielle Demeter, CNM

Danielle Demeter, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Park City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Danielle Demeter works at Snow Creek Medical Center in Park City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Danielle Demeter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Snow Creek Medical Center
    1600 Snow Creek Dr Ste C, Park City, UT 84060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 255-3788
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 12, 2017
    Danielle is warm and professional. She listens well and engages over any concerns I have. In addition, she is very smart and has an excellent breadth of knowledge. I always get the feeling that she genuinely cares about women and specifically, my health. I feel very fortunate to have her as one of my medical professionals.
    Holly in Park City, Utah — Sep 12, 2017
    About Danielle Demeter, CNM

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265447940
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danielle Demeter, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Demeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Danielle Demeter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Danielle Demeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danielle Demeter works at Snow Creek Medical Center in Park City, UT. View the full address on Danielle Demeter’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Danielle Demeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Demeter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Demeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Demeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

