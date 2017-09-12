Danielle Demeter, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Demeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danielle Demeter, CNM
Overview of Danielle Demeter, CNM
Danielle Demeter, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Park City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Danielle Demeter's Office Locations
Snow Creek Medical Center1600 Snow Creek Dr Ste C, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (435) 255-3788Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Danielle is warm and professional. She listens well and engages over any concerns I have. In addition, she is very smart and has an excellent breadth of knowledge. I always get the feeling that she genuinely cares about women and specifically, my health. I feel very fortunate to have her as one of my medical professionals.
About Danielle Demeter, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265447940
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Danielle Demeter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Demeter accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Danielle Demeter using Healthline FindCare.
Danielle Demeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Danielle Demeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Demeter.
