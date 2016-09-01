Dr. Danielle Galante, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Galante, PHD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Galante, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Palo Alto, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 935 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 325-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galante is an expert in her field. She is approachable, knowledgeable, and full of compassion. Her expertise goes a great distance as she is able to connect with children, teens, and parents, as well as other providers. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Danielle Galante, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1861729006
Education & Certifications
- Children's Health Council
- University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Galante. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galante.
