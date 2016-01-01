Danielle Godfredsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danielle Godfredsen
Offers telehealth
Overview
Danielle Godfredsen is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Danielle Godfredsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child & Family Support Services Inc.10439 S 51st St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 243-2973
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danielle Godfredsen?
About Danielle Godfredsen
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558739581
Frequently Asked Questions
Danielle Godfredsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danielle Godfredsen works at
Danielle Godfredsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Godfredsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Godfredsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Godfredsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.