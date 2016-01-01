See All Surgical Assistants in Bryan, TX
Danielle Kutzenberger, PA

Danielle Kutzenberger, PA is a Surgical Assistant in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Surgical Assistance, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch Master - PA and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Danielle Kutzenberger works at CHI St. Joseph Health Orthopaedic Fracture Clinic, Bryan, TX in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Joseph Health Orthopaedic Fracture Clinic, Bryan, TX
    2010 E Villa Maria Rd Ste A, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Herniated Disc
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain
Neck Pain
Post-Operative Care
Shoulder Pain
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Surgical Assistance
    14 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1407184724
    University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch Master - PA
    St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

