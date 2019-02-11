Danielle Morgan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Morgan, APRN
Overview of Danielle Morgan, APRN
Danielle Morgan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Danielle Morgan's Office Locations
- 1 846 State St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 772-1077
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I found her to be sharp as a tack and very intuitive. I wish she still took my insurance. I miss her wit and advice!
About Danielle Morgan, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922004290
