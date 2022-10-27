See All Family Doctors in Fridley, MN
Danielle Nelson, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Danielle Nelson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN. 

Danielle Nelson works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley in Fridley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley
    480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 100, Fridley, MN 55432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I had an appointment with Danielle for an urgent health issue. I was lucky to get an appointment in a rapid manner. She was patient, thorough, knowledgeable, responsive, and kind. I appreciate her expert care and wonderful bedside manner. Highly recommend Danielle as a provider.
    — Oct 27, 2022
    Danielle Nelson, PA-C
    About Danielle Nelson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629408687
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danielle Nelson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Danielle Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Danielle Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danielle Nelson works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley in Fridley, MN. View the full address on Danielle Nelson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Danielle Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

