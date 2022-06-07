Danielle Pietraszak, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Pietraszak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danielle Pietraszak, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Danielle Pietraszak, CNP
Danielle Pietraszak, CNP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sylvania, OH.
Danielle Pietraszak works at
Danielle Pietraszak's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Internal Medicine- Woodley5700 Monroe St Unit 209, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-6720
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best I referred my daughter she refuses to see anyone else . My medical changed I’m hopeful she’s in network again . She listens attentively and goes above and beyond. She double checks everything. She is very encouraging and is willing to go above and beyond. I have been patiently waiting to get back in Network.
About Danielle Pietraszak, CNP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295188647
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University / Main Campus
Danielle Pietraszak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Pietraszak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danielle Pietraszak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danielle Pietraszak works at
10 patients have reviewed Danielle Pietraszak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Pietraszak.
