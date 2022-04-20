See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Danielle Planas, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Danielle Planas, APRN

Danielle Planas, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Danielle Planas works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Danielle Planas' Office Locations

    West Flamingo Clinic
    9880 W Flamingo Rd Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-5801
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Danielle was the perfect NP for my teenage son. She was attentive, caring and explained everything perfectly so he understood. For the first time ever my son felt comfortable. Danielle is a great communicator, empathetic and organized. We will continue to see Danielle, thank you.
    Photo: Danielle Planas, APRN
    About Danielle Planas, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053762757
