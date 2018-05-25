See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Danielle Rosen, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Danielle Rosen, NP

Danielle Rosen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Danielle Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    106 Plaza Dr, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

May 25, 2018
Ms. Rosen puts you at ease immediately. She listens to what you have to say. She explains things thoroughly. Never rushes you and genuinely cares.
— May 25, 2018
About Danielle Rosen, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1336405851
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Danielle Rosen, NP is accepting new patients.

Danielle Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Danielle Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Danielle Rosen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Rosen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

