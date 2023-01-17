Dr. Danielle Teel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Teel, OD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Teel, OD
Dr. Danielle Teel, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Costco Hearing Aid #11615110 Value Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 Directions (260) 481-1115
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Teel is an excellent optometrist. She takes her time with patients, very thorough in the eye exams she provides. Highly recommend her in her new office.
Dr. Teel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teel.
