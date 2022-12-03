Danielle Wentworth, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Wentworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danielle Wentworth, AUD
Overview
Danielle Wentworth, AUD is an Audiology in Grand Rapids, MI.
Locations
Spectrum Health Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7758
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Danielle found a new issue with my ears and gave me advice for taking care of it. She talked to me about the results of my hearing test. Finally she cleaned and adjusted my hearing aids and asked if I had problems with them. She asked lots of questions and was very patient when I sometimes admitted some confusion with a technical issue or two. She's extremely helpful!
About Danielle Wentworth, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1184070807
Frequently Asked Questions
Danielle Wentworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Wentworth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danielle Wentworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Danielle Wentworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Wentworth.
