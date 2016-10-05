Danilo Mercado Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C
Overview of Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C
Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Danilo Mercado Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Danilo Mercado Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Emanuel V Dozier, M.d.2019 21st St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 859-2211
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danilo Mercado Jr?
He filled in for my regular doctor. Dr. Dozier. Dr. Mercado was awesome. He talked with me and actually took the time to listen to everything happening with me. I wish he had his own practice already! I didn't just feel like another number.
About Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831579739
Frequently Asked Questions
Danilo Mercado Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danilo Mercado Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danilo Mercado Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Danilo Mercado Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danilo Mercado Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danilo Mercado Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danilo Mercado Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.