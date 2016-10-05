See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C

Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. 

Danilo Mercado Jr works at EMANUEL V DOZIER, M.D. in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Danilo Mercado Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emanuel V Dozier, M.d.
    2019 21st St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 859-2211
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Danilo Mercado Jr?

    Oct 05, 2016
    He filled in for my regular doctor. Dr. Dozier. Dr. Mercado was awesome. He talked with me and actually took the time to listen to everything happening with me. I wish he had his own practice already! I didn't just feel like another number.
    Dr. Danilo Mercado in Bakersfield, CA — Oct 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Danilo Mercado Jr to family and friends

    Danilo Mercado Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Danilo Mercado Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C.

    About Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831579739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danilo Mercado Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Danilo Mercado Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danilo Mercado Jr works at EMANUEL V DOZIER, M.D. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Danilo Mercado Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Danilo Mercado Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danilo Mercado Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danilo Mercado Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danilo Mercado Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Danilo Mercado Jr, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.