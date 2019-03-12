Danine Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danine Dean, PSY
Overview
Danine Dean, PSY is a Psychologist in Berkeley, CA.
Danine Dean works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Through the Looking Glass3075 Adeline St Ste 120, Berkeley, CA 94703 Directions (510) 848-1112
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danine Dean?
Kind, empathetic, with sound advice. Highly recommend
About Danine Dean, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1134310477
Frequently Asked Questions
Danine Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danine Dean works at
3 patients have reviewed Danine Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danine Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danine Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danine Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.