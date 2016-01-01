Dr. D'Ann Downey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D'Ann Downey, PHD
Overview
Dr. D'Ann Downey, PHD is a Psychologist in Rome, GA.
Dr. Downey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest GA Psychological Associates2501 Callier Springs Rd Se, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 295-2498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downey?
About Dr. D'Ann Downey, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831294370
Education & Certifications
- Clayton County Mental Health Center
- Fielding Graduate University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downey works at
Dr. Downey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.