Dann Grindeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dann Grindeman, MFT
Dann Grindeman, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hollywood, CA.
Nicksan Home Healthcare8235 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 656-3320
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
I've seen Dann off and on for many, many years and I've also tried working with other therapists. Dann is the BEST. He listens, he is empathetic, and he urges his patients to work out their own best solutions. His input is pragmatic, results-focused and patient. Could not recommend him more highly.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1639168610
