Danna Costa-Sahs
Overview
Danna Costa-Sahs is a Clinical Psychologist in Lakeland, FL.
Danna Costa-Sahs works at
Locations
Lakeland Reg Behavioral Hlth500 S Florida Ave Ste 210, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 687-1222
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Costa helped me through one of the toughest times in my life. She is extremely professional, kind and knowledgeable. Dr. Costa helped me to challenge the way I think and it has made a huge difference in my life. I highly recommend her!
About Danna Costa-Sahs
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Danna Costa-Sahs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Danna Costa-Sahs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danna Costa-Sahs.
